Mass COVID-19 testing returns to Fargo; later possibly in Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Mass testing for the coronavirus has returned to Fargo, about a month after targeted screenings were started to help lower the number of cases in North Dakota’s most populous metropolitan area.

The so-called surveillance testing is meant to identify people who may have COVID-19 but aren’t showing symptoms.

It’s being held at the Fargodome for the next two days.

State officials say they are well-stocked with testing kits and are looking to expand mass testing to Grand Forks, Bismarck and Minot.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says members a task force tackling the state’s hotspot are focusing on contact tracing of positive tests.

Fargo is likely to top 2,000 cases in the next day.