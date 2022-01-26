Massive data center to be built near Williston

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum at a news conference in Williston Jan. 26, announcing the development of one of the world’s largest data centers.

Governor Doug Burgum announced one of the world’s largest data centers will be built near Williston.

During a news conference in Williston this morning, the governor said the Atlas Power Data Center that will be built by Montana-based FX Solutions Inc. It is part of a $1.9 billion, multiyear project that will require more than 100 workers during the two-year construction period.

The data center will create about 30 permanent jobs, according to FX Solutions President Richard Tabish.

Atlas Power is an operator of “high-density” facilities, computer centers that serve high-processing needs such as mining for cryptocurrency.

“This major investment in North Dakota will further cement our state’s growing reputation as a hub for data centers and cryptocurrency mining, thanks to our incredibly reliable, affordable and redundant power supply and a climate that lowers cooling costs for data center operations,” Burgum said.

The first phase of the project will consist of 16 buildings, each 350 feet long by 30 feet wide, to house tens of thousands of servers that will conduct high-performance computing using 240 megawatts of electricity. Phases 2 and 3 call for expanding to 500 megawatts and then 700 megawatts, adding additional buildings and servers.

Sitework for the first phase of the project started earlier this month on a 77-acre site west of Williston. A 100-by-400-foot inflatable dome will be erected to allow for construction through the winter months.

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative will supply power to the data center, with the ability to supply the quantity of electricity required for the facility from multiple sources to support 24/7 operations. An electrical substation is already built near the data center with available capacity.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Governor Burgum, FX Solutions and Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative to announce the construction of Atlas Power’s second facility,” said Atlas Power President Kevin Washington. “Building on the success of our Butte, Montana location, Phase One of the Williston site alone will become Atlas’s largest center of operations.”