Massive wind-driven grass fire near Lemmon, SD Thursday challenges fire departments in ND, SD

A huge, wind-fed grass fire Thursday afternoon near the South Dakota-North Dakota border not far from Lemmon, SD took the combined efforts of 22 fire departments in the two states nearly 8 hours to finally extinguish.

Around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, the Lemmon Fire Department responded to a report of a grass fire northwest of the city in Adams County, ND.

At the time of the call, winds were exceeding 30 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts over 50 mph.

Added to that was the fact the greater Lemmon area, extending into North Dakota, has been suffering from extremely dry conditions and no snow cover.

When fire crews arrived, the blaze was burning up to 30 feet in height and quickly moving to the southeast, prompting the evacuation of several nearby farms and ranches.

By the time crews were able to bring the fire under control around 11:00 p.m., it had moved 20 miles and, at several points, burned a path four miles wide. High winds kept crews on hand overnight to manage what was left of the grass fire.

In all, fire officials estimate the massive blaze consumed about 10,000 acres of land across portions of 19 farms and ranches. Outside of a ranch headquarters, no other structures or buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Two firemen suffered minor injuries battling the fire.

Highway 12 to the North Dakota border and Highway 73 from Summerville to Lemmon were closed during efforts to contain the blaze.

Crews expect to remain on scene throughout Friday until winds subside and the last hot spots are extinguished.

Credit: John Lopez

Taken 7 miles north of Lemmon in Adams County, ND. Photo Courtesy: Hope Klein

The fire was visible from at least 7 miles north into North Dakota, as shown in some of the photos above.

John Lopez, who is from South Dakota, captured the video below of the fire.