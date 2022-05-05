The North Dakota Department of Human Services says residents who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and lost food due to the recent storm-related power outages have until May 31 to apply for SNAP replacement benefits.

Impacted SNAP households need to report their food loss and sign a request form at their local human service zone office by the end of the month.

The program will replace the amount of the loss up to the monthly benefit amount. For example, if a household reports a food loss of $50 and the household received $100 in SNAP benefits for April, $50 in replacement benefits will be issued once the loss is verified.

People with questions should contact their local human service zone office or the Department of Human Services at 800-755-2716 or 711 (TTY). Local office contact information is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv/.

In March 2022, SNAP served 47,766 North Dakotans. The federally funded program serves mainly low-income children, often in single-parent families, people with disabilities and seniors on fixed incomes.