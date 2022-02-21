A Mayville man was injured Monday after driving into the back of a North Dakota Department of Transportation snowplow that was clearing roads around 3:20 p.m.

The 25-year-old was driving on I-29 near Buxton on snowy roads behind the plow, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The plow was going under the speed limit due to work and poor visibility when the 25-year-old rear-ended it.

The 25-year-old had minor injuries while the plow driver was uninjured.

Highway Patrol says at the time, strong winds and blowing snow significantly reduced visibility.