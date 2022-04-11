A Mayville man was seriously hurt early Monday morning in a one-vehicle rollover near Portland in eastern North Dakota.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on North Dakota Highway 18 around 2:15 a.m., when he apparently lost control of his car following a righthand curve in the road.

His vehicle entered a ditch and rolled, throwing the unbelted driver from the car.

He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where his condition is not known at this time.

A female passenger in the car, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Mayville Medical Center. Her condition is also not known at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.