A McKenzie County man is dead after the ATV he was using Thursday night to spray his farmstead hit a tree and rolled over.

78-year-old Roger Chinn was pinned under his vehicle following the collision with the tree on his property five miles south of Grassy Butte. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Chinn served on the McKenzie County Commission from 1987 through 2014.