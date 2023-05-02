NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Tuesday, company spokespeople with Montana Dakota Utilities asked state leaders to say ‘yes’ to a rate increase for customers.

MDU already raised rates last summer, when customers were charged an average of $5.09 more per month. The public service commission, in response, began hosting a public hearing to question the utility of the need to raise rates.

The company settled with the public service commission — but now, aims to raise rates again. This time, customers could expect to pay around $3.18 more per month.

“Explaining this to somebody in the grocery store who’s asking why I approved this ROE,” asked Public Service Commissioner, Julie Fedorchak, “what do I say to them? Why should ratepayers accept that you guys want a higher ROE so your shareholders or so you can attract debt?”

“Because what I would say is reflected in that ROE is an interest rate environment we haven’t seen in a decade,” answered MDU President and CEO, Nicole Kivisto. “Most people, I think are familiar that interest rates have risen that substantially so that’s really being reflected in our overall cost of capital.”

Currently, MDU serves over 93,000 people across 119 towns in North Dakota. The company hopes to collect an extra $25 million a year with the increase to cover its expenses.

So far, the PSC has not voted on the request.