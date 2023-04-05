(KXNET) — North Dakotans may soon see a rise in their electric bills.

Two public input sessions were held regarding Montana-Dakota Utilities’ proposal to increase its electric rates.

The electric company wants an overall rate increase of 12.3%. MDU said the company is investing in its facilities, which is the primary reason for the increase, but also cited inflation.

“The increase represents a $14.94 per month increase to the average residential bill using 800 kilowatts per hour,” said Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart.”

AARP is opposing the increase saying it targets residential customers and does not give customers the ability to counteract the hike in price by reducing usage.