MDU Resources rejoins Fortune 500 after decade-long absence

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota-based MDU Resources Group Inc. has rejoined the Fortune 500 after a decade-long hiatus.

The energy and construction company headquartered in Bismarck ranks No. 486 on the annual list of the country’s 500 largest publicly traded companies.

MDU is the only North Dakota company on the list.

The company had been on the list previously for two years, ending after 2010 when it ranked 498.

Fortune’s list, released this week, ranked companies by their revenue in 2020.

MDU said its revenue last year increased 16.3% percent to a record $5.53 billion.