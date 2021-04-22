Measure approved for circulation to increase percentage of votes needed to amend constitution

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Secretary of State Al Jaeger approved a petition for circulation on Thursday that would increase the percentage of votes needed to amend the constitution from a simple majority (50 percent plus one) to 60 percent.

The approved petition also limited measures to one subject.

Jaeger says the sponsoring committee has one year to circulate the petition, and the committee must gather valid signatures from at least 4% of the resident population of North Dakota. The year ends on April 22, 2022.

The measure will be placed on next statewide special election ballot or the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot if enough signatures are collected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News