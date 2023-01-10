NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — After a three-year pause, North Dakota Human Services Zones will begin to check the eligibility requirements for North Dakotans who use Medicaid.

Starting in April, Medicaid members will be getting an important piece of mail.

Medicaid members will receive a letter with information about their coverage.

The letter may include a renewal form or a request for more information to determine their eligibility.

This can include things like your latest tax return, a pay stub, or unemployment benefits.

If a member no longer qualifies for Medicaid, they still may have options on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

North Dakota Navigators with the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities can help people for free to find affordable healthcare coverage for their needs.

Once again, Medicaid members in our state are urged to update their contact information before April to make sure they get their paperwork.