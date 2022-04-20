Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus has appointed Melanie Aeschliman as the new State Supervisor of Assessments in the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner.

Aeschliman most recently served as the director of planning for Kenai Peninsula Borough in Alaska. She is a graduate of Bismarck State College and earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management/Human Resources and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Colorado Christian University.

She previously worked as tax director for LaMoure County, property appraiser for the City of Bismarck, city assessor and director of assessments for the City of Mandan, and assessing director for the Kenai Peninsula Borough. Aeschliman is a certified appraiser with the State of North Dakota and previously held an Alaska Association of Assessing Officials Level IV Certificate.



As State Supervisor, Aeschliman will serve as a liaison to property owners, local governments, and state officials on property tax issues. In addition, she will manage and direct the Property Tax Division of the Office of State Tax Commissioner and will be engaged with special projects and initiatives relating to property taxation.



Aeschliman will begin her role on April 25, and replaces Kim Vietmeier, who pursued a new opportunity with the State of North Dakota after eight years with the Office of State Tax Commissioner.