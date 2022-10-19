NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Women often experience menopause at the height of their careers, personal, and social lives.

For many, this can be a stressful time.

KX News spoke with Dr. Jean Marie McGowan of Sanford Health, who spoke at an AARP event on Wednesday, to help people understand what is happening, learn fact from myth, and discover how to live their best life during this time.

She said that menopause is a point in time 12 months after a woman’s last period.

The years leading up to that point, when women may have changes in their monthly cycles, hot flashes, or other symptoms are known as the menopausal transition or perimenopause.

The menopausal transition most often begins between the ages of 45 and 55.

Dr. McGowan shares with us the biggest myth that surrounds menopause.

“That your hormones are out of balance, or your hormones are off and we can’t live without hormones. It’s just that you’re shifting around that time so you’re getting into a different kind of balance. Every woman goes through menopause at some point,” said Dr. McGowan.

She says it is important for women to get assistance in differentiating whether they are going through menopause or simply just aging.

Dr. McGowan tells us North Dakota now has three certified menopause practitioners by the North America Menopause Society throughout the state.

To find more information or a practitioner near you visit https://menopause.org/.