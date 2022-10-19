NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new way to help those with mental health find the services they need has been released to the public.

The number of people who are looking for help or someone to talk to about their mental health is on the rise.

According to Mental Health America, North Dakota has one of the highest populations of people who have mental health issues.

This is why the North Dakota Department of Human Services is now offering a mental health directory, where those who are in need, can find services quicker and easier.

“To date as of this morning we have 184 programs registered within the North Dakota Mental Health Directory,” said North Dakota Department of Human Services Behavioral Health Community Support Manager, Heather Brandt.

The directory is a public website, that anyone can access to find a service that best meets their needs.

For more information on the mental health directory, visit the North Dakota Department of Human Services website.