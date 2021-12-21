Mercer County man gets 3 months for cruelty to horses

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1483724744093.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Mercer County man has been sentenced to three months in jail for denying animals water and feeding them moldy hay.

Shanan Weigum of Zap was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to felony animal cruelty. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland also ordered Weigum to pay more than $76,000 in restitution and fees.

According to court documents, sheriff’s deputies in February found 15 dead horses and 11 dead foals and fetuses on Weigum’s property.

They also found a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition along with four dead lambs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories