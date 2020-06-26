Mercer County man pleads not guilty to terrorizing, fleeing police, other charges

STANTON, N.D. (AP) — An 80-year-old man accused of threatening to kill people at a home in Mercer County, leading police on a chase and ramming three patrol cars has pleaded not guilty to 19 charges.

A court affidavit says James Higginbotham went to his stepdaughter’s home in Hazen April 4, pointed a gun at adults and children in the house, threatened to kill them and himself and wouldn’t allow anyone to leave.

A man in the home was able to get the gun from Higginbotham, who left and then led police on a chase.

Authorities say he rammed two patrol cars when he left the house and another when police boxed him in to end the chase. 

