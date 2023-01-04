NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — MHA Nation has purchased 13 acres of MGM Grand property in Las Vegas.

Chairman Fox says this is an investment for the tribe and its membership here in North Dakota.

In 2020, MHA Nation purchased more than eight acres one block away from the Vegas strip for $12 million, which is now valued at $30 million.

Chairman Fox says the purchase of this new MGM property is for the same reason.

The land is located across from the Luxor, known as the Village Property, which was the site of the mass shooting at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival.

MGM and the tribe have agreed that two acres would be removed from the transaction for a memorial site for the victims of the shooting.

Chairman Fox says the tribe could keep the property as an investment or put together a development.

He’s not sure what they will do with the property yet and has not released exactly how much the property cost.

But KX News will have more information about the investment from MHA Nation.