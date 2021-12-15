Air Force officer announces plans to run for ND Senate

As more lawmakers announce they won’t seek re-election, others are beginning to throw their hats in the ring.

Republican Michelle Axtman announced she will be running for the District 7 Bismarck seat that will be open once Sen. Nicole Poolman’s term ends next year.

Axtman is a Bismarck native who went to Century High School. She’s served as an active duty Air Force pilot for 12 years.

She says as a wife and mom of two daughters, her top priority is working on policies that support families.

“I’ve always lived my life thinking that service is important. I value the Air Force’s motto, ‘Service before Self’ so if I’m elected to serve as a state Senator, I think I will continue to live by that motto,” Axtman said.

Axtman is familiar with the legislative duties, her father is Rep. Glenn Bosch who represents District 30.