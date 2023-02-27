(KXNET) — A lot of things help make our soil healthy, earthworms, plant waste, and even manure.

But you may not know much about another important part of our soil: microbes.

You can manage your soil microbes in a positive way in your crops and home gardens.

Soil microbes, like bacteria and fungi, perform fundamental roles in soil.

They cycle crucial nutrients like nitrogen and carbon, break down crop residues, and stimulate plant growth. And healthy soil contains a lot of microbes.

A pinch of soil that weighs no more than a paper clip can contain up to 500 million bacteria and up to one-million fungi.

So how can you boost your soil microbes?

Add cover crop grass or vegetation to your soil or simply add compost.

“The microbes are at the forefront of everything that we do here. So, we’re adding compost, we’re keeping soil covered, and we’re just trying to benefit those organisms that are unseen to the eye, there are millions and millions and millions of them,” said Jen Aron, a farmer with USDA.

The USDA wants farmers to avoid pesticides. Chemical pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and fertilizers can destroy microorganisms in our soil.

Choose organic fertilizers, like manure or compost, which release nutrients into the soil over time and don’t leave long-term dangerous residue behind.