Mid Dakota Clinic expands mask requirements due to coronavirus

Mid Dakota Clinic is reminding patients all their clinics are open and they are requiring all staff and patients to wear a mask throughout their appointment, regardless of how they are feeling.

If patients own a mask, they will be encouraged to continue wearing that mask throughout their visit. Masks will be provided for patients who don’t have their own.

“The recent mask requirement is an additional safety measure that we’ve incorporated in all of our clinics which allows us to offer all patients a healthy environment for in-person visits with our staff,” said Mid Dakota Clinic CEO Marvin Lein. “Many businesses and individuals from our community have generously provided our healthcare workers with essential supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to help make that happen. Please know that we are humbled by every gesture of support, big or small.”

Questions regarding donation of supplies or PPE may be directed to Mid Dakota Clinic Purchasing at 701.712.4015 or rosemarie.kuntz@middaktotaclinic.com.

