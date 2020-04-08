Midco Foundation donating $250,000 to Food Banks

The Midco Foundation is donating $250,000 to food banks in North Dakota. Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota. $50,000 will go to the Great Plains Food Bank in North Dakota.

The foundation is the philanthropic arm of Midco, a Midwest provider of Internet, cable television and telephone service.

The $250,000 donation to area food banks is in addition to bi-annual grants in the region of states.

In North Dakota, the donation will go to the Great Plains Food Bank which, in turn, supports food distribution efforts across the state.

“Before the coronavirus, grocery stores and restaurants would send excess food to food banks. Those supplies have diminished, creating an even greater need for people who may have recently lost their jobs,” said Midco CEO & President Pat McAdaragh. “We know our communities are hurting and wanted to provide money for what’s most important right now.”