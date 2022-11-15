NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Department of Mineral Resources held its monthly Director’s Cut meeting on Tuesday.

The amount of barrels a day has gone up more than 4% from August to September.

Gas production increased by nearly 3% and gas capture was at 95% statewide in September.

But changes may be coming soon.

The department director says with the outcome of the midterm elections, the state could see an impact in the Bakken.

“Since it takes both houses acting on the CRA to overcome any kind of administrative rule is that it’s going to allow continued pressure against oil production and natural gas production in the United States. And that’s going to slow oil production growth certainly in the Bakken. I expect it’s going to hold it flat,” said Lynn Helms.

U.S. natural gas storage is 2% below the five-year average. Both U.S. and world crude oil inventories remain below normal.

The U.S. strategic petroleum reserve is at its lowest level since 1984.