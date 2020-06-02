Military: No suspects sought in Grand Forks AFB shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The military says no suspects are being sought in a shooting that left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Base spokeswoman Lea Greene says the two airmen found dead Monday morning “were the only ones involved in the incident.”

She would not comment whether investigators believe the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the deceased airmen may be released Wednesday.

The airmen were members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Greene says the shooting occurred at a dormitory on base for single enlisted airmen early in their military careers.