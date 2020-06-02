Live Now
Memorial service for Grand Forks police officer Cody Holte, killed in the line of duty
Cody Holte

Military: No suspects sought in Grand Forks AFB shooting

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The military says no suspects are being sought in a shooting that left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Base spokeswoman Lea Greene says the two airmen found dead Monday morning “were the only ones involved in the incident.”

She would not comment whether investigators believe the shooting was an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the deceased airmen may be released Wednesday.

The airmen were members of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing. Greene says the shooting occurred at a dormitory on base for single enlisted airmen early in their military careers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"

Mandan Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Businesses"

Weekly Bikes Rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weekly Bikes Rides"

RV Sales Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "RV Sales Up"

Summer Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Theater"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"

Pursuit Reopens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pursuit Reopens"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge