Minnesota driver accused of assaulting ND troopers before escaping

THOMPSON, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of kicking two North Dakota state troopers, biting one of them and breaking a squad car window to escape.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper tried pulling the man over for speeding on Interstate 29 between Grand Forks and Thompson on Monday.

The patrol says the man, from Newfolden, Minnesota, initially refused to stop, but later pulled over.

Authorities say the trooper called for backup and as the officers tried to arrest the man, he repeatedly kicked them and bit one on the arm.

Once in the squad car, the patrol says the man broke a window and jumped out, but was captured a short time later.