Minnesota man indicted in connection with Fargo unrest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Moorhead, Minnesota man has been charged in federal court in North Dakota in connection with a May demonstration that turned violent in downtown Fargo.

U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley says Jonathan Montanez has been indicted on one count of civil unrest. Montanez is accused of damaging a Fargo police vehicle while agitating a crowd May 30.

What started out as a peaceful march through Fargo to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned ugly when protesters damaged buildings and vehicles in the city’s downtown after a two-hour, face-to-face showdown with police.

