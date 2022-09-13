GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A 42-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a 20-year-old driver, also from Minnesota, crossed the centerline on 6th Avenue NE approximately 6 miles east of Thompson and struck the 42-year-old head-on early Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old driver was headed east on 6th Avenue NE in a 2016 Dodge Charger when he crossed the centerline and struck the 42-year-old driving a 1994 Ford F-150 head-on.

The 42-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene while the 20-year-old was uninjured.

Charges are currently pending for the 20-year-old driver.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.