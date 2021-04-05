Minnesota man sentenced to 2 years for role in Fargo protest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Moorhead, Minnesota man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for participating in violent protests in downtown Fargo after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thirty-one-year-old Jonathan Montanez pleaded guilty in December to civil disorder for his role in a clash between protesters and law enforcement officers on May 30.

Prosecutors say Montanez jumped on top of an occupied Fargo Police Department vehicle and slammed his fists on the squad, causing extensive damage.

Montanez allegedly provoked other protesters to become violent and destructive.

Authorities say some law enforcement officers were injured and several businesses and vehicles in downtown Fargo were damaged.

