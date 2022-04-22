NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — An event that prides itself on building self-esteem and creating equal opportunities for girls with disabilities is entering its third year of dismantling stereotypes.

The Miss Amazing Pageant says the options available to girls with disabilities should reflect their boundless potential.

The pageant gives each contestant the opportunity to do an interview and show off a talent, answer interview questions and showcase their dresses on stage.

“It is a pageant for girls with disabilities; it is an event you don’t want to miss. It is just beautiful just seeing how confident they are on stage, how empowered they are and it’s just giving them the opportunity that all girls have,” said Miss North Dakota USA Caitlyn Vogel.

The woman responsible for bringing the event to the state is Samantha Redding, the current Miss North Dakota.

Redding creates fundraisers and events throughout the state that helps contestants prepare for the categories they will showcase at the pageant.

Volunteers of the pageant say the bonds and friendships created between the contestants are heartwarming.

“They just want us to be proud of who we are and be the best versions. Let’s get out there and show them who we are,” said a Miss Amazing contestant from 2021.

This year’s event will be held at Minot State University in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

All contestants will be recognized for their individuality and courage, and one will be chosen to represent North Dakota at the national Miss Amazing pageant.

The Miss Amazing program says they hope the girls can enrich their personal development and take full advantage of the opportunities they have.

The Miss Amazing Pageant was scheduled to take place this weekend but has been postponed due to possible weather conditions.

Directors of the event are hoping to announce a new date for the pageant soon.