NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — SaNoah LaRocque is headed for the Miss USA stage to represent our great state as the first Miss Native American North Dakota.

The competition is weighted equally in three categories: evening gown, swimwear, and interview.

Miss USA also includes a costume show where contestants will dress in a way that is representative of their state.

LaRocque will be representing her culture on stage by wearing her traditional jingle dress and will be incorporating some Scandinavian tokens as well.

Native Americans do not refer to their regalia as costumes, so she is excited to share the meaning behind the jingle dress with others at the competition.

“It’s exciting to be able to share those things on such a big stage like I had mentioned. And to kind of be able to tell the story of myself, my journey with dancing, my family, my people, our traditions, and customs. But to be able to tie in the history of North Dakota and those things that are important to us as well,” said SaNoah LaRocque, Miss North Dakota USA.

The Pageant begins on October 3.

From all of us here at KX News, we wish you the best of luck, SaNoah.