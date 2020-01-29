Missing North Dakota woman found in Texas was wanted on warrant

(AP) –A woman who disappeared from the Standing Rock Reservation more than two months ago was arrested last week in Texas on a felony warrant from North Dakota.

Thirty-year-old Kara Lynn Mauai was found in the Dallas area on Jan. 15. A county spokeswoman said Mauai was arrested there on a felony warrant from Morton County and transported back to North Dakota.

Law enforcement and volunteers had searched extensively for Mauai after she disappeared Nov. 8.

Dallas police were able to find her after she made contact with family members by phone.