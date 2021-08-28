Missouri River ruling favors North Dakota water project

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit by the state of Missouri seeking to stop a project that would supply Missouri River water to central North Dakota.

The ruling will enable the federal Bureau of Reclamation to move ahead with a water service contract for the Central North Dakota Water Supply Project.

The Missouri suit alleged violations of federal policy, including failure by project developers to properly study the project’s environmental impacts and its alternatives.

U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled against Missouri on all counts Wednesday.