Mixed verdict for man accused in Fargo hotel shooting

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man accused of shooting at police officers outside a Fargo hotel in 2019 has been acquitted of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

However, a jury Monday found Henry Aiken guilty on two other charges: Terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

The 55-year-old Aiken earlier pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers responding to the Radisson Inn in November 2019 found Aiken armed with a gun. Police say he fired one shot toward officers and additional shots at the hotel before entering the lobby where he was quickly arrested.

Police say Aiken appeared confused and in crisis at the time.