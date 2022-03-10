FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Moderate flooding is expected along the Red River heading into the spring thaw and that would be a happy medium considering the major drought in 2021.

The weather service says there’s likely to be minor to moderate flooding along the north-flowing river and its tributaries in North Dakota and Minnesota. But it should be manageable in most places, including the flood-prone Fargo area, and it should provide needed moisture for farmers.

Forecasters say there’s plenty of underground storage this season.

In addition, it appears the spring weather is setting up for a favorable thaw that can absorb the moisture, especially in the southern basin where there’s more precipitation.