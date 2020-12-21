Moderna vaccine arrives on Standing Rock Sioux Reservation

HHS Deputy Secretary Hargan tours IHS facility in Fort Yates, ND.

A shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation Monday.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has partnered with Indian Health Services to distribute 300 doses of the vaccine.

Along with frontline healthcare workers, priority will be given to those fluent in the Lakota/Dakota language, in the hopes of protecting and retaining the language.

Vaccinations will be given on a voluntary basis.

The arrival of the vaccine Dec. 21 coincided with a visit by U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Director Eric Hargen.

He was on hand to tour the Indian Health Services (IHS) facility to make sure the vaccine was, in fact arriving and that people, especially those in rural areas of the reservation, have access to the vaccine.

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Mike Faith (right) visits with HHS Deputy Secretary Hargen during Hargen’s IHS tour.

“It looks great here, it looks like Indian Health Services has the products that are needed and are able to get it out there if needed,” said Hargan.  It’s great how both IHS and the tribe were able to staff up and be vaccine ready now that Moderna is available here on Standing Rock.”

