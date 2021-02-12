Montana governor lifts mask mandate; medical officer resigns

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte speaks with the press in the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Montana’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted by Gianforte. The Republican governor said Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 he made the decision because he thinks enough vulnerable Montana residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has lifted the statewide mask mandate.

The Republican governor said Friday that enough vulnerable Montana residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove the requirement.

But some public health officials say the state’s vaccination rate is still too low to lift the masking requirement.

The state’s chief medical officer resigned from his post Thursday, the day after Gianforte announced his intent to lift the mandate.

Several cities and counties are keeping local mask requirements. Among those are Lewis and Clark County, Gallatin County, Butte County, Missoula County, and the city of Whitefish.

Just over 4% of Montana residents have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

