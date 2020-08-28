Montana man charged after test driving car in Jamestown and not returning

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

A 23-year-old man from Great Falls, Montana, was arrested and charged on Thursday after not returning from a test drive from a private party in Jamestown and fleeing police.

Police say Alexander Holbrook was test driving a vehicle for sale by a private party when he did not return from the test drive. The owner of the vehicle reported it stolen.

Troopers say they saw Holbrook in the vehicle traveling on Barnes County 11 and attempted to stop him, when he fled onto I-94.

Spikes were deployed and the chase continued with speeds of over 100 mph while the stolen vehicle had three flat tires.

Police say the vehicle finally became disabled and Holbrook was taken into custody.

He was charged with fleeing, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under revocation.