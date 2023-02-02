MOORETON, N.D. (KXNET) — Two people are injured in a crash just before 5:30 Thursday evening, three miles north of Mooreton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 42-year-old woman from Wahpeton was heading east in a Chevy Traverse on 76th Street NE, when she failed to yield to the right of way of another vehicle, heading north on Richland County 1.

The driver of the Traverse continued through the intersection, hitting a Chevy Malibu t-bone style, driven by a 39-year-old woman from Colfax.

The 39-year-old woman from Colfax has non-life-threatening injuries and the 42-year-old woman received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.