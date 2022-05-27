A Minnesota man was injured Thursday following a motorcycle-vehicle crash in Fargo.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Moorhead motorcyclist was traveling west on Interstate 94 in “an aggressive manner,” according to witnesses, going at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic.

While making a lane change, the man crashed into the rear of a car driven by a Hawley, Minnesota woman. The collision caused the motorcyclist to be ejected from his vehicle and travel over the top of the car before coming to a stop on the roadway.

The man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.