Moose on the loose on UND campus contained

A moose is on the loose at the University of North Dakota — but it’s been corralled into the Memorial Stadium.

The moose has been on the football field since about 8 a.m.

People in Grand Forks took to social media overnight reporting a moose all over town.

University of North Dakota and the North Dakota Game and Fish have decided to let the animal stay on the field and will likely move it out of town tonight and they don’t plant to tranquilize it.

They’re asking everyone to avoid the area.

“May be exciting to others. They want see a moose. Maybe they haven’t seen one before but if we want to have a positive outcome with this animal, we need people to stay out of the area,” said Grand Forks Police Lt. Danny Weigel.