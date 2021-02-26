More grants available for hotels, motels, lodges and resort establishments affected by pandemic

$20 million in grant funds are now available in the second round of the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant PLUS, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced on Friday.

Applications will open on March 9 at 10 a.m.

The department says the HERG PLUS expands on the HERG grant to provide funding for the accommodation sector, which includes hotels, motels, lodges and resort establishments.

The grant is intended to help those businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic, and eligible facilities may apply for up to $40,000.

For more information about criteria and documentation to apply, CLICK HERE.