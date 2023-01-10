NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Over 100,000 North Dakotans who commuted to and from work before the pandemic are now working from home.

That’s according to a study by 1AND1 Life. But our state isn’t the only one focusing on a flexible shift in the workforce.

In fact, the U.S. Department of Labor is pushing businesses and the government to promote flexible hours.

A flexible work schedule is an alternative to the traditional 9 to 5, 40-hour work week. You can do your 40 hours of work every week whenever and wherever.

The Department has conducted several studies on the subject and most found that most people are happier, less likely to leave, and more likely to work for you if you offer flexible work schedules.

“It’s not flexibility of location, that’s the surprise. It’s flexibility of hours, time. People want control of their schedules,” said Chief Economist at ADP, Nela Richardson.

The Labor Department is especially pushing this in states, like North Dakota, which has a workforce shortage across the board.