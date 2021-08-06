More oil shipped as Dakota Access Pipeline expansion starts

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 2016 file photo, construction continues on the Dakota Access pipeline. Energy Transfer executives say more oil is being shipped through the Dakota Access Pipeline as its expansion becomes operational. The line can now transport 750,000 barrels of oil daily, which is 180,000 more than before. Energy Transfer is adding pump stations to boost the pipeline’s horsepower. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File).

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Energy Transfer executives say more oil is being shipped through the Dakota Access Pipeline as its expansion becomes operational. The line can now transport 750,000 barrels of oil daily, which is 180,000 more than before. Energy Transfer is adding pump stations to boost the pipeline’s horsepower. Once the full expansion is fully operational, as much as 1.1 million barrels of oil will flow through the pipeline each day. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating the expansion in its ongoing environmental study of the line. Opponents of the line are upset that the expansion began before the study was finished.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories