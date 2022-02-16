BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health has changed the qualifying income level for the state’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) from 60% to 85% of the state median income (SMI). More North Dakota families will now qualify for help paying for the child care they need while they work, attend school or training, or apply and interview for jobs.

With the new increased income criteria, a North Dakota family of three with a household income of $6,193 a month can now qualify. Previously, the qualifying monthly income for a household this size was $4,372. Details about qualifying income levels by household size are on the department’s website at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/childcare.html.

Child care assistance is paid to the licensed child care providers caring for children of participating families. The program can also help families with registration fees charged by licensed child care centers and licensed group and family child care programs.

Families can apply for child care assistance online at www.applyforhelp.nd.gov or at a local human service zone office (formerly known as the county social service office).

From July to December 2021, the program served an average of 3,075 North Dakota children per month and paid, on average, $715 per child, per month.

Due to the pandemic, the program is currently paying all care costs up to the maximum state rate. Once the additional pandemic-related federal funding ends, the program will again require family co-payments, which vary by family income. Qualifying families with higher incomes would pay higher co-payment amounts.

During the November 2021 special session, lawmakers approved the state allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds to support child care needs in North Dakota, including the increased access to child care assistance.