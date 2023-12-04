NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the recent dusting of snow that fell on Monday, kids may be out and about playing in it.

To help them stay safe on the slopes, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a few tips about safe sledding practices.

Hypothermia can occur when the body’s temperature reaches below 95 degrees. As such, it’s important to bundle up, even if temperatures do not necessarily feel cold.

Sledders should also wear gloves and mittens to prevent frostbite, which can occur when someone’s hands are wet during cold temperatures.

Eating a balanced meal and drinking water before sledding can also help keep your body warm.

The Sheriff’s Office also notes that sledding can be a workout, so it is important to treat it as such and take steps to ensure that the act is done in the safest way possible.

“Make sure you know where your kids are,” said Deputy Jon Moll. “Make sure they have a buddy with them. Have a time for them to come home. In the evening, it’s dark, and they will be walking home with their sleds in the street in the snow. Be aware of cars — that’s the main thing. That you know where they are, and that they are partnered up.”

The department would also like to remind drivers to watch for children and sledders during snowy days and urges everyone to use caution when driving in areas where children are present — regardless of whether there is snow on the ground or not.