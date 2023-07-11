NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Every state Googles injuries, and new research shows what five injuries are Googled the most in North Dakota.

According to a study done by Injured in Florida, the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different injuries was found by including terms like ‘X symptoms’ and ‘signs of X.’

The search volume for each term combined with the injuries was then added together to find the total average monthly search.

And North Dakota’s top searched injury was concussions, followed by sprained ankles, burns, sprained wrists, and rib fractures.

Concussions are a mild form of traumatic brain injury and are caused by falls, playing contact sports, vehicle accidents, or being hit with an object that resulted in a blow to the head.

The effects include confusion, headaches, dizziness, and nausea. But in mild cases, these will last up to two weeks, and more severe injuries can have symptoms lasting for months.

Sprained ankles are also known as soft tissue injury, and happens when the ligaments are overstretched and tea due to a direct blow. These could be from falls that cause your ankle to twist, landing wrong on your foot, or another person landing on your foot.

Signs could be swelling, bruising, and difficulty walking. The healing process can take up to six weeks with lots of rest and time away from sporting activities.

Burns was the third most Googled injury in North Dakota. They’re typically caused by flames, hot liquids, hot objects, and electrical burns, but how bad they are can vary.

Burns are categorized by first-degree, second-degree, and third-degree. With third-degree being potentially life-threatening.

If any burn is bigger than three inches, covering hands, joints, or face, or is painless, it’s necessary to get medical help right away, otherwise, run cold water over the burn and keep it clean.

Sprained wrists happen when it’s bent or twisted from falling or sports, and result in ligaments stretching and tearing.

If this happens, immediately apply ice to help with swelling and rest for 48 hours.

Returning to sports should happen slowly while avoiding anything intense, and recovery can last up to three weeks for a minor sprain or several months for a more severe one.

Lastly, rib fractures, which can happen from sports, road accidents, or even severe coughing.

Signs can include chest pain when inhaling, swelling, or tenderness around the ribs, and bruising. Recovery typically involved lots of rest, broken ribs have the ability to heal themselves within six weeks. But surgery could be necessary in instances where the injury results in internal damage to organs.

A spokesperson from Injured in Florida said, “Injuries happen when we least expect them, so it can be stressful and overwhelming when one occurs while lacking knowledge on the steps to take. Fortunately, the data suggests which injuries are most common in each state, and by understanding the symptoms, medical help can be sought as urgently as possible. However, it’s crucial to always seek the advice of a professional, even if you feel confident about the injury; treatment of injuries can vary depending on the severity, so not seeking medical help urgently can cause the injury to worsen and delay the healing process.”