NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — People Google so many things every day, but what are the most Googled injuries?

According to a news release, Phoenix injury attorney experts conducted a study that shows the five most Googled injuries in the United States.

The top most Googled injury is shin splints, with 215,883 searches a month on average. Shin splints cause tenderness or pain along the inner side of your shinbone, as well as mild swelling in your lower leg. It’s usually caused by running.

The second most Googled injury is bursitis, with 208,500 searches a month on average. This injury includes joint pain and swelling. It’s caused by jobs that have prolonged pressure on joints or repetitive movements.

The third most Googled injury has 198,000 searches a month on average, and it’s carpal tunnel syndrome. This happens when there is pressure on a nerve on the wrist that causes pain and numbness in the hand and fingers.

The fourth has about 177,500 searches on average a month, it’s nasal septum deviation. The most common symptom is troubled breathing through the nose, which is caused by the septum being displaced to one side and becoming crooked. People can be born with it or develop it later from injury from contact sports, car accidents, fights, or falls.

Rounding out the top five is concussion, with 140,505 average searches a month. It’s a mild form of traumatic brain injury that’s caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head.

“This research highlights what injuries are the most common and what people are searching for and are most concerned about in the U.S. By spreading this knowledge, we can make people more aware of injuries, whether it is to prevent them or how to cope with them. It is fascinating to see how this research is reflective across all the states, such as bursitis being the topped searched injury in 33 states. It’s important to remember an injury can occur at any time, including the workplace, so it’s best to always be prepared on how to deal with emergency situations,” said a spokesperson.