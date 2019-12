Have you ever wondered what the most popular and sought-after toy North Dakotans purchase for Christmas? Well this year, it’s Playmobil, according to a Reviews.org.

Playmobil consists of small figurines, ranging from Ghostbusters to Princesses to NHL and more.

Ghostbusters

Courtesy: Playmobil

NHL

Courtesy: Playmobil

Princesses

Courtesy: Playmobil

And if you were wondering… the most popular Christmas present in the U.S.? Nerf guns!

Did you buy any Playmobil toys or Nerf guns this Christmas? Let us know in the comments…and enjoy!