NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Picking a name for a dog is never an easy task. Do you pick a name with a meaning behind it? A name from a character in your favorite movie? A name just because it sounds fun to say?

With so many variables when it comes to naming your dog, you’d be surprised to know that many North Dakotans, (or U.S. citizens in general), pick a lot of the same names.

According to a study conducted by Bark, a pet-toy company specializing in subscription services for dogs, the study pulled from 10 years of subscriber data and included information on 3.2 million dogs.

The study found that Bella was the most popular dog name in the Peace Garden State. With Bailey coming in as the second most popular.

North Dakota’s third most popular name, Luna, was actually the most common name in a whopping 35 states. Making it the most popular name in the country. Bella finished as the second most popular name in the U.S.

Here are the other names that cracked the Top 10:

Luna Bella Max Cooper Daisy Charlie Loki Lucy Nala Koda

The study by Bark also found that the most popular breed of dog in North Dakota was the Labrador.

It makes you wonder how many North Dakotans have a Labrador named Bella!