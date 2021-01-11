Mothers push for reform of ‘antiquated’ breastfeeding law

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Dakota State Capitol Building_1557859907107

(AP) — Some mothers are again pushing for the removal of what they describe as outdated language in state law governing breastfeeding in North Dakota.

Under current law, women may breastfeed in public “in a discreet and modest manner.” A bill scheduled for a hearing in the state Capitol on Tuesday aims to remove that language and make it illegal and punishable by up to a $1,000 fine to prohibit a mother from breastfeeding.

A nearly identical bill was rebuffed by the Republican-controlled Legislature two years ago.

Democratic Rep. Gretchen Dobervich says the law is “antiquated” and that definitions of “discreet and modest” are subjective.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/11

A very warm first half of the week

wish granted

NDC JAN 11

Plays of the week

Dickinson Trinity Basketball

KX Storm Team Late Sunday Night Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/10/21

Tom's Sunday Evening #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

BeLocal update

Social media future

Gymnastics

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

UMary Basketball

Student Art Show

Ice training

WDA Hockey

Saturday, January 9th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Pet Supplies Plus

Adaptive hunting

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories